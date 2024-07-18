Do any of you remember Mewgenics? This is the new game by Edmund McMillen, the author of among others The Binding of Isaacwhich has been in development for over ten years now. Well, according to the author, who has returned to update on the status of the work, it’s almost complete.
According to what McMillen wrote on his blog, development is proceeding ever more rapidly and there are “only three major things left to do.” Usable items are about 25 percent complete, “events” are apparently at 17 percent, and sound effects are at 75 percent. That doesn’t sound like a small amount, but the developer estimates that Mewgenics will be “content-complete” by the end of the year, after which the duo will begin work on polishing it up.
Coming in 2025?
Team Meat first announced Mewgenics in 2012 as a strange sequel to Super Meat Boy. The game has since been cancelled and restartedwith McMillen and Tyler Glaiel buying back the rights and bringing the project back to life, turning it into a turn-based roguelike (with a metagame focused on cat breeding).
In short, as written on the blog, Mewgenics allows you to breed and manage an army of cats inside your home. Initially they are few in number but “once things start moving, the number of cats in the house increases astronomically”. There is no way to abandon them, so the developers have chosen to also turn cats into currency: “Every NPC in the game wants cats. For what? Well, that’s their business.”
What else can we add? We hope this is the right time to play Mewgenics, because it seems like a truly original and curious project.
