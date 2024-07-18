Do any of you remember Mewgenics? This is the new game by Edmund McMillen, the author of among others The Binding of Isaacwhich has been in development for over ten years now. Well, according to the author, who has returned to update on the status of the work, it’s almost complete.

According to what McMillen wrote on his blog, development is proceeding ever more rapidly and there are “only three major things left to do.” Usable items are about 25 percent complete, “events” are apparently at 17 percent, and sound effects are at 75 percent. That doesn’t sound like a small amount, but the developer estimates that Mewgenics will be “content-complete” by the end of the year, after which the duo will begin work on polishing it up.