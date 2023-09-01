Home page politics

The EU Commission presents its draft for the digital euro. Rights and conspiracy believers use any data protection gaps for propaganda.

Brussels – The discussion about the introduction of a digital euro brings with it a lot of uncertainty. So it’s no wonder that conspiracy ideologues and other right-wingers get involved. For example, the financial book author Marc Friedrich, who has been accused of right-wing and conspiracy ideology, warns that microchips would be implanted with the introduction of the digital currency.

MEP Jörg Meuthen, former federal chairman of the AfD, now a member of the Center Party, warns that the government wants to use the digital euro to monitor the population. His impression is, the magazine quotes politicalthat the ultimate goals of the EU with the introduction of the currency are a cashless society and government surveillance.

Conservatives and other right-wingers have been stirring up the mood against the digital euro for some time. There have already been rallies against the EU plans in Amsterdam.

Far from conspiracy: Current draft has data protection gaps

That the digital euros will completely replace cash should be considered very unlikely. With its legislative proposal on the digital euro, the EU Commission has introduced a proposal that is intended to ensure the broad acceptance of cash. ATM fees should become more transparent and retailers should have to change coins and bills without customers buying anything. Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta stressed in a guest article in several newspapers that they would do everything in their power “to ensure that cash continues to be available in all 20 member countries”.

It is also considered unlikely that the EU wants to introduce the digital euro for surveillance purposes. However, the fact that it could be used on the side are concerns that are also expressed remotely by conspiracy believers. A monitoring potential is actually there, according to experts. If the proposal by the EU Commission, which was presented to the EU Parliament in June, is followed, payments with the digital euro can be traced afterwards.

Smells a conspiracy in the digital euro: Ex-AfD boss Jörg Meuthen (here trying to rebrand himself as a centrist). © dpa

According to the Commission proposal, an account is also required to use the digital euro. This is to prevent money laundering, corruption and tax evasion. However, since national financial laws apply to the accounts, it is not possible for these accounts to be kept anonymous.

Experts at the European Data Protection Supervisor warn that account-based identification of users of the digital euro could lead to “all end-user transactions being identified and possibly tracked.” Their proposal is therefore a token-based digital euro, which means that proof of ownership of the money via private keys would work.

In an interview, Fabio Panetta assured that the digital euro would guarantee the greatest possible degree of privacy. However, he also acknowledged that this is not the case to the same extent as with cash.

Digital euro: why it should be introduced

First and foremost, the digitization of the euro is intended to make the currency future-proof. The euro is the second most used currency internationally. Only the US dollar is used more. If the US were to introduce a digital currency first, it would weaken the euro. In addition, the ECB wants to create a digital means of payment that is publicly owned and not owned by private companies outside of the EU, as is the case with Apple Pay or Paypal EU.

Another reason is that more and more ATMs are disappearing and more and more shops no longer accept cash at all. In addition, the digital euro should be accessible without barriers. For example, young people who cannot have a credit card would benefit. This in turn would have a consumption-increasing effect in the EU.

The EU Parliament and the Council of EU States now have to decide their own positions on the regulation. The Commission can also determine further details. It will probably only become apparent after the EU elections in June 2024 how much data protection will be included in the final legal text. (Baha Kirlidokme)