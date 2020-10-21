If the health situation is tense everywhere in France, in Toul, in Meurthe-et-Moselle, to make matters worse, it is difficult to recruit. France 3 met a geriatric nurse. Alone, she has to take care of 48 patients for 12 hours at a time. A working day where every minute counts. “Everything must go in time and at the same time safe for the patient“, explains the main interested party.

A situation which is explained by the shortage of nurses. In his department, two positions are to be filled, but the candidates who have just been recruited find it difficult to keep up with the pace of work. Without these additional arms, it would be difficult for the healthcare executive to fulfill her schedule. So often, she is forced to remind her teams on their days off. The tension is the same on the side of the nursing assistants. Today, the challenge for the public hospital is to become attractive again in the face of competition from clinics or the liberal, where salaries are up to three times higher.