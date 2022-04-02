Borussia Dortmund’s Belgian winger, Meunier, told CNN that Barça wanted to sign him in the last transfer market. The Belgian says that Jordi Cruyff called him, explained the project to him and that he convinced him. Barça presented a loan offer with a mandatory purchase option, but the German team refused to let Meunier leave.
The blaugranas had set themselves up as a substitute for Dest, whom they wanted to release, but in the end the operation could not materialize. Meunier said that he was very excited to be able to sign for a team like FC Barcelona: “When Dortmund told me that Barça was interested in me, it sounded fantastic to me.”
However, when the German team rejected the offer, the winger explained that although it was not easy, he understood it and that he works as one of the others so that Borussia Dortmund prosper. “Barça only happens to you once in your life. Dortmund is a great club, but Barça is something else.”
Meunier is a lane player who at 30 years old has played for big teams like Borussia Dortmund and PSG, but his projection was to be one of the best, however injuries hampered his career. The Belgian surely saw the option of Barça as the last opportunity in his life to achieve great things.
#Meunier #reveals #close #signing #Barcelona
Leave a Reply