This Tuesday, Real Madrid announced that Eden Hazard was returning to the infirmary. The Belgian suffered a right psoas injury after returning in the clash against Elche. Month and a half of leave to which will have to be added, presumably, 30 more days. That, as long as you opt for the conservative treatment recommended by the club’s doctors. Since in Belgium they consider that the ankle plate that has accompanied it since March 2020 should be operated on and removed.

The Belgian doctors understand that the solution chosen to fight the ankle injury suffered a year and a half ago has led to the rest of the muscular mishaps that have occurred. That first setback came from an entry by Thomas Meunier in November 2019., in a clash that faced Madrid and PSG. By then, Eden’s partner in the Belgian Red Devils received the ire of social media and it seems that fans neither forgive nor forget. At least a part of them.

Origin of all evil

The now-back of Borussia Dortmund, as published in Lesoir.be, has received a wave of accusatory messages since Tuesday the new injury of the crack Belgian. In many cases they considered him the origin of all evil of his teammate, making him a kind of spy goat, as the aforementioned medium points out. In this situation, Meunier has chosen to block his networks and it is now impossible to leave him comments on Twitter or Instagram.

Almost a year ago, in April 2020, he gave his own version of events. “I didn’t injure Hazard, he did it by contacting me …”stated in RTBF. Statement that completed the apology slipped after the incident occurred (“I do not want to hurt and less to Hazard”). The madridista at no time has considered that it was something intentional, but the network does not think the same and Meunier has decided to cut his losses.