Recently, not only the costumes are colorful at carnival: A butcher from Bochum now serves “Mett-Berliner”. Innovative or culinary no-go?

Kassel – Carnival time is known to be the time of silliness. For many people, donuts, also known as “Berliner”, “pancake” or “Kreppel”, are at least as much a part of carnival in Germany as colorful costumes, carnival parades and the “Helau”. The cult pastry, fried in fat, is now available in all sorts of variations, but the classic version is filled with fruit jam.

The carnival pastry in Bochum is particularly crazy: if you bite into the donut, you can be greeted with hearty mett instead of jam. Sounds adventurous? The network looks very similar.

Crazy carnival “delicacy”: “The Mett-Berliner tastes best with onions”

The butcher Dirk Kamperhoff had the idea for this three years ago, then she tackled it corona-pandemic in between. Now the creation is going viral. “Bakers are always very successful with their Berliners at carnival. We butchers don’t have anything like that,” says Kamperhoff about his donut creation in one Picture-interview and gives the customer a direct consumption recommendation: “The Mett-Berliner tastes best with onions,” explains Kamperhoff WDR.

It is well known that tastes differ. But so far only very few seem to have gotten to the taste of the Mett Berliner. “It honestly comes to me when I look at the picture. But who likes it. Bon appetit,” writes a Facebook user under the WDR-Post that has more than 3000 comments. “Some ideas should stay in the brain,” says another user only briefly. And one commented simply: “Simply no”.

“I could eat Mett with everything”: Mett-Berliner also finds supporters

The satirical sports site boom would like to see the culinary creation on all amateur sports fields in the future. “As a Berliner, I don’t want to be associated with it,” writes an Instagram user under a post by Wireless. And a North Hessian also speaks up: “With us in Kassel gives Currywurst Hawaiiis also super delicious,” she writes under the WDR-Contribution. One Bakery from Nidda not only offers Mett-Kreppelbut also hand cheese and BBQ crepes.

However, the original culinary combination has a few supporters. A user from Bonn, for example, where the Mett-Berliner is apparently also offered. Another does not yet know the Mett-Berliner, but already had a tsatsiki donut on her plate and would therefore not be averse to the spicy minced meat variant. “I could eat Mett with everything,” writes another user. (Romina Kunze)