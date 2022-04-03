Russia-Ukraine war: the president of the European Parliament in military uniform: is this really the case?

The meeting in Kiev between Roberta Metsola and Volodimir Zelensky continues to cause discussion. The choice of the president of the European Parliament, defined as “heroic” by the Ukrainian president, was a clear manifestation of solidarity with a people attacked by Russia on their territory, but there are those who have read something more about it. The look sported by the Maltese seemed a mirror copy of the military green that Zelensky has been wearing continuously since the fateful February 24, when the attack ordered by Putin began, and many did not like it.

The attacks on David Sassoli’s heir

According to the most critics, in this way Europe would go beyond solidarity to take sides, at least symbolically, also on the military levelyet Ukraine is not yet part of the Union – even though it wishes it – and therefore we are not at war. And nobody wants to enter it, at least among the citizens. So the criticisms of Metsola flock to the Net, which are also tinged with political contention: the Maltese is part of the Nationalist Partywhich is located in the center-right (and in Europe in the EPP), therefore there are those who regret their predecessor David SassoliPd exponent mourned by all also for his moderation and his distance from any form of belligerence.

Roberta Metsola’s look

But is the criticism of Metsola really justified? Other photos of her meeting with Zelensky make her choice in terms of look better understand: it wasn’t a camouflage shirt, like that of the Ukrainian, but a simple dark green t-shirt (not really a “military” shade), combined with a light jacket. There are those who point out that on other occasions he has already dressed similar shades, which she obviously likes on an aesthetic level, while the most exalted admirers of him extol the courage and even the vigor of the handshake between two young politicians (43 years old Metsola, 44 Zelensky), which contrasts with the swamped ways of the Putinian establishment.

The symbols of communication (even non-verbal)

In this media “derby” there are also those who choose a position thirddismissing the fact as a joke we shouldn’t even bother with, while there are people dying under bombs. In reality, language is made up of symbols and the way of dressing is also part of it. It is no coincidence that several historical leaders (from Stalin to Fidel Castropassing through Hitler And Mussolini) loved to appear in public in military uniform, to give their audience an authoritative, martial and threatening image. There is also no need to worry that the discussion about the clothes chosen by a young woman will slip into misogyny, because when you have a public role, the choice of look also has a political significance. “As minor as they seem, the mission of clothes is not just to keep us warm. They change the face of the world in our eyes and they change us in the eyes of the world ”. Do you know who said it? Not a grim male chauvinist, but the writer Virginia Woolf, feminism icon. Other times, of course, but the communicative meanings remain the same.

Read also:

“Gas, pay in rubles? Of course. Russia can sink with the ..” Soros move ”

Rising prices and scarcity of raw materials in the EU? We learn from Switzerland

War, Pope evaluates trip to Kiev. Business Proposal: let him be the mediator

Polls, Pd almost a point ahead of Meloni’s Fdi. Lega and M5s … Trends

The father: vaccinate my 13-year-old daughter. The judges: no one can impose it but …

Will Smith resigns from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock. VIDEO

Bracco, the group was among the protagonists of Expo Dubai

Forum Ambrosetti 2022, the workshop on economics and finance in Cernobbio