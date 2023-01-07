Home page politics

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt at the CSU winter retreat in Seeon Abbey. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The federal government is supplying Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, supports this step.

Seeon – The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, welcomed the German government’s decision to deliver Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. “It is important that we continue to support the Ukrainian people – politically, humanitarian, financially and militarily,” she said on Saturday at the meeting of the CSU members of the Bundestag in the Seeon monastery in Upper Bavaria.

Europe must meet Ukraine’s demands for help, Metsola said. She doesn’t want only the United States to do this. “Strengthening our security also depends on strengthening the security of our neighbors. They are not strong and secure if we are not.” Europe must therefore also expand its security and defense preparedness. That can only be achieved by creating a real security and defense union that complements NATO.

When asked about the criticism from CSU leader Markus Söder that Germany always acts too late and is now the “lonely man in Europe”, Metsola said that there are different debates and solutions in the individual member states. But: “What can be done should be done. Because we have no other choice.” Each individual country must show its responsibility.

The President of the Parliament confirmed that Germany was showing leadership in Europe. She sees a country “that leads, that takes responsibility, that shares responsibility”. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, on the other hand, again demanded more leadership from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “A weak federal government is an Achilles’ heel for Europe.” The current weakness in leadership is the reason “why Europe as a whole cannot be strong”. dpa