“Vladimir Putin’s grave mistake was to assume that our differences were a weakness; our defense of fundamental rights, a sign of weakness. He was wrong. In democracies like ours, these are our strengths.” And “Ukraine will win”. He says it the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsolaspeaking in Florence at the State of the Union 2022, organized by the European University Institute and broadcast live on the web.

Strengths, ie differences and defense of rights, according to Metsola, “are the foundations of the next steps. They are our legitimacy and they are our compass. This is why we have accelerated our steps towards building a new Security and Defense Union. Union. Because we must and want to release our dependencies on the Kremlin. Because we will put an end to oil imports and because we must pursue our policy of zero gas from Russia “.

“Because we will continue – he continues – with sanctions and aid to Ukraine. Because we want and must rebuild Ukraine. Because we will care and welcome all those fleeing Putin’s bombs, missiles and atrocities. That’s why Ukraine. will win. This is why Europe will be ready for the next generation, “he concludes.