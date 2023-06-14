Silvio Berlusconi, the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on the Tg2 Special

“Italy is doing everything possible to achieve the objectives set” by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and Europe will be “by its side” in this. The president of the European Parliament said so in a speech on the Tg2 Special Roberta Metsola.

“From Brussels and Strasbourg and from other countries we have seen that Silvio Berlusconi worked until the end for a stronger Italy in Europe – he said commenting the last appeal of the deceased former prime minister not to waste Pnrr funds – We trust and expect all Member States to spend the resources. The success of the Pnrr is fundamental: the possibility of using the funds of the Next Generation Eu for the future will depend on the successful outcome of the investments”, added Metsola.

Silvio Berlusconi “he will not be forgotten, he was a great European“: the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola underlined that “we will remember his generosity and charisma. He was a man who left his mark: today is a day of national mourning in Italy but also in the European offices and in Parliament the flags are at half-mast”. According to Metsola, who spoke online from Strasbourg where he is during the plenary session of the European Parliament, “first of all Berlusconi was a fighter who founded and led the centre-right in Italy, a political protagonist for a generation and his party contributed to crucial passages in European and Italian history. He was a great European. Today colleagues in many political battles remember him as someone who had a high regard for the European institutions to which he sent his best men“. Metsola also alluded to Berlusconi’s role in facilitating his country’s entry into the European Union in 2004: “If Malta entered the EU it was also thanks to Silvio Berlusconi: he was prime minister at the time and has always had an eye for our country. We will never forget it.”

