“The future of the European Union is in danger due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine“For this” the EU must continue to do everything possible for to end this war and help the Ukrainian people“. And at the head of what can be done is the embargo, after that of oil, “of all fossil fuels from Russia“, Including gas. And Italy “must have the role of a leader in the EU that needs continued Italian support against the Kremlin“He reports it Roberta Metsolapresident of the European Parliament, in an interview with Agi.

“In these A hundred days I felt proud and honored to represent all the citizens of the Union but it was a very busy time, ”says Metsola. “When I taking office I didn’t expect that as we tried to overcome the aftermath of the pandemic Covid, we would have been hit by the unacceptable Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is the our main challenge, because this aggression is also against Europe and against our values ​​and principles. Our future is in danger. That’s why we have to do all of the possible to end this war and help the Ukrainian people, as we have done since the first moment”, Says Metsola, the first leader of the institutions EU to visit Kiev.

“What I learned from that visit is that even if the‘EU has already provided a lot logistic assistance, humanitarian, military And financialwe can always do a little more and that’s what we’re doing in this one moment negotiating a new package of sanctions“, He declares. “The appeals of the European Parliament to stop imports of Russian oil have been heard. Next we must move towards a complete embargo on all fossil fuels Russians, ”he urges Metsola to Agi. But the impacts on the European economy must be taken into account. “We are taking measures to address this situation and mitigate its consequences as much as possible”, assures the EU leader. “At the same time – he adds – we have to untangle our addictions from Kremlin ending Russian oil imports and moving towards our goal of zero gas from the Russia. We must also use this crisis to create an Energy Union between the 27 Member States ”.

Metsola: a revision of the treaties is needed

“The pandemic of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine they showed us that we must strengthen the way in which the EU operates in the field of health policy, foreign, defense and energy. If this also requires changes to our Treaties, then we respond to the demands of ours citizens. Nothing should be off the table ”, highlights Maltese politics. And there can’t be a strong Union without a Parliament strong European. “It is the institution of citizensall its members are elected directly by citizens and we represent them, so it seems natural that i citizens ask for a role more loud for the Parliament European ”, confirms Metsola.

“It is already one of the strongest legislative parliaments in the world, with both legislative and supervisory powers. I would like you to put all yours to use authority and power for answer correctly and concretely to what ours citizens expect us, both in matter from healthwhich in defence or power. For this, Parliament should also be endowed with the right to initiative”, He adds.

On this front, judging by the speech of the president of the Council Mario Draghi to the Parliament European support will not be lacking of Italy for a reform of the Union. Prime Minister “Draghi is a convinced European and Italy is a Village Very relevant for the EU. It is one of the largest member states, has one of the most powerful European economies and its geopolitical position is fundamental for Europe. For all these reasons, Italy must be the leader in Europe ”, urges Metsola. “There can be no real common EU policy on migration without Italy, the EU it will not overcome the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 without Italy e the EU it will need continued active engagement from Italy in resisting the Kremlin, in support of Ukraine“, points out Metsola. “I visited Italy last week, after meeting the premier Dragons to Strasbourgand I am convinced that Italy will continue to contribute in all these fields ”, assures the president of the Eurocamera to Agi.

