Qatar-gate, Metsola changes EU rules. But for the cancellations…

The scandal which engulfed the European Parliament continue to hold court. On the consequences of Qatar-gate the President of the EU Parliament Roberta spoke metsola who admitted the criticality of the system. “On foreign interference – Metsola admits to Repubblica – we should have watch more“, not only regarding the Morocco and the Qatar but also on other autocracies such as the Russia and the China. The European Parliament “did not deserve this scandal” and now need an answer in a short time. Also under discussion is the hypothesis of suspend the pension for those sentenced to over two years of imprisonment. “We would reduce the times” also for the revoke of the two MEPs under investigation, Andrea Cozzolino and Marc Tarabellabut it will take “two months”.

Metsola, – continues Repubblica – try to react after the storm that hit the only elective institution of European Union. Yesterday he proposed a pack of 14 sizes to try to limit the risks of corruption and pollution of parliamentary activity. “All the groups told me to go ahead. I wanted to give a immediate response because Parliament did not deserve this scandal. Panzeri i don’t have it never known but I was furious when I found out of the investigation. I said: we have to react. We worked all Christmas holidays for this. Some measures – he continues – are already provided for in the regulation. Yes you can lose your salary. A couple of groups asked to go further and to to block also there pension. Anyone sentenced to more than two years’ imprisonment forfeits their pension. It’s a guess but I have to see if he is legally possible“.

