Metsä Group | The cooperative pays its CEO record pensions: Hämälä receives an additional pension payment of more than 4 million euros per year

Ilkka Hämälä, CEO of Metsä Group, or Metsäliitto Osuuskunna, has collected more than 10 million euros for his supplementary pension. Last year, Hämälä received 138 times the earnings of an ordinary employee.

Forest Group, or Metsäliitto Cooperative, pays its CEO To Ilkka Hämälä an exceptionally large additional pension. Cooperative Metsä Group paid 4.1 million euros to Hämälä’s supplementary pension fund last year.

The amount is unusually large. For example, the forest company UPM paid the CEO Jussi Pesonen about one million euros in additional pension contributions last year.

The additional pension is also large for Sammo in 2015 For Kari Stadigh compared to the additional pension payment of 2.5 million euros. Stadigh has previously held the top spot for individual supplementary pension payments.

Hämälä has collected 9.9 million euros in its supplementary pension fund in four years. When you include his starting year 2018, the CEO’s additional pension fund is already more than 10 million euros.

The amount of additional pension paid annually has more than tripled since 2019.

In practice, the additional pension is a deferred salary, which enables lower income taxation during the retirement period. With the help of an additional pension, taxable income is transferred to the future, so that the taxes paid on the income will also be lower.

Metsä Group’s Hämälä has a so-called defined benefit supplementary pension plan. In it, the employer guarantees him a pension of a certain size for the rest of his life.

Almost all large companies have given up such an arrangement and switched to a contribution-based supplementary pension arrangement, where the company pays an agreed-upon supplementary pension contribution each year.

Additional pension on top of that, Hämälä has been paid normal salaries and bonuses. For example, last year he was paid 2,980,000 euros in wages and bonuses. Last year, Hämälä received compensation for his work 138 times as much as the company’s average employee.

For example, UPM CEO Pesonen received last year compensation for his work 123 times as much as the company’s average employee.

In the comparison, salaries, bonuses, as well as bonuses paid by other group companies and supplementary pension, which are detailed in Metsä Group’s recent remuneration report, have been included.

I’m confused in 2022, the compensation of 4.1 million euros to the supplementary pension fund increased by 1 million euros more than his actual salary and remuneration.

The reason behind the increase in supplementary pension payments is a rare generous manager’s contract, which guarantees Hämälä 60 percent of the total salary according to the Employment Pension Act.

The fact that the pension is calculated based on the five years preceding the moment of retirement makes the executive contract particularly expensive. At that time, Hämälä’s earnings during his entire working career are at their highest, because he is a well-paid general manager.

The pension of a regular wage earner is calculated from all earnings during the working career.

Hämälä turned 62 in January. His retirement age is 64 years and 9 months, which means he will have time to collect benefit-based additional pension payments for a few more years.

In total The compensation Hämälä received from Metsä Group was EUR 7,055,629 in Vime. According to the company’s remuneration report, the average annual compensation received by the company’s employee was 51,218 euros. The total compensation Hämälä received increased by 31.2 percent, while the line worker’s bankroll increased by 6.5 percent from 2021.

Over the past four years, the salary difference between Metsä Group’s CEO and front-line employees has been 75-138 times, so last year the difference to front-line employees was clearly larger than average. Hämälä has been working as CEO since April 2018, before which he was the CEO of Metsä Fibre, part of the group.

Forest Group has calculated the compensation received by the average employee from the entire group’s personnel costs. The personal side costs have been deducted from them and divided by the average number of employees.

HS clarified the differences between CEOs’ and employees’ compensation in his article published in July 2019.

According to the report, in 2018 the CEO of a large listed company received approximately 48 times more compensation than a regular wage earner. Hämälä is a rarely well-paid CEO in his reference group.

Mässäliitto Chairman of the board of the cooperative Jussi Linnaranta clarify the development of the additional pension payment with historical reasons behind it.

“This goes back quite far in history, that these additional pension arrangements have been approved. Most of these [lisäeläkkeen saaneista] is already retired. Hämälä and a couple of others are still working,” says Linnaranta.

Jussi Linnaranta, chairman of Metsäliitto Cooperative’s board, spoke at the dedication ceremony of Metsä Group’s sawmill in Rauma on October 10 last year.

Why wasn’t the supplementary pension agreement changed when Hämälä was appointed CEO of the cooperative in 2017 and CEO of Metsä Group from 2018?

“The existing ones have been extended… this stems from history”, Linnaranta answers.

You can justify all kinds of things with historical reasons, but why this in your time [lisäeläkejärjestelylle] no point has been put?

“I’m not going to comment here now. These are contractual issues.”

For example, UPM and Kesko have changed or are changing their CEO’s expensive benefit-based supplementary pension contract to a much more affordable contribution-based one?

“I’m not going to comment on this now, since these are contractual issues.”

Do you like the agency?

“Yes, I defend our systems. We have made agreements on time and we stick to them. There’s nothing surprising about that, and we’re running out of these as people retire.”

Linnaranta completes his answer with an email, in which he emphasizes that he started as chairman of the board in 2020 and that “Ilka” started as CEO already in 2018.

“I wasn’t negotiating his contract and of course I won’t change the agreements made, I respect them.”

Mässäliitto The cooperative is owned by Finnish forest owners. There are more than 90,000 forest owners who own the cooperative.

The cooperative changed its marketing name to Metsä Group in 2012.

Metsä Group’s turnover in 2022 was around 7 billion euros.