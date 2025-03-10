MetroValencia will offer an uninterrupted special service On the big days of the 2025 failures, from March 15 to 19, with operation every night and frequency reinforcement during the day. A device that also includes the shuttle buses that cover the route of the stations affected by the floods of the DANA of October 29.

This was explained on Monday by the Minister of the Environment, Infrastructure and Territory, Vicente Martínez Mus, during the presentation of the Special Failure Programming, which is also attended by the director of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of València (ATMV), Mar Martínez, and the managing director of Railways of the Generalitat Valenciana (FGV), Alfonso Novo.

The Minister stressed that the Special Failure Service will be “very similar to that of previous years”, despite the consequences of the DANA in the Metrovalencia network, since “an effort has been made in recent months to reach these dates in a position to provide a fair Especially demanding time in mobility“

The section that still operates Through cast busfrom València Sud to municipalities such as Paiporta, Picanya, Castelló, Torrent and Picasent, will be subject to the same schedules and “treatment” as the rest of the network, as explained by the Minister.

More than 1,400 workers will provide service to MetroValencia, compared to the usual 1,000, to strengthen security, customer service, cleaning, maintenance, circulation or command post. A temporary hiring of 139 stations agents and 300 daily guards has been made. Besides, Customer service will be expanded and information telephone and will be put stands informative.

120 -hour service without interruption

From the night of March 15 to the beginning of the service of day 20, the services of MetroVencia and the substitute buses will circulate uninterrupted for 120 hours, with frequencies of passage that from the 3.00s in the morning they vary according to the day, the time slot and the destination, programming the greatest number of services in the acts and places that concentrate greater number of people.

The special device began last February 23 with the Cridà and has prolonged with reinforcements during the day and night On March weekends (days 1, 2, 8 and 9) with additional services during the day and until two in the morning approximately Fridays and Saturdays.





Together with the services planned, the first two weekends of March, on Friday, March 14, the circulation of meters, trams and alternative buses until about 2.00 o’clock in the morning is also extended.

The Minister recalled that, as usual for security reasons, the stations of Columbus and Xàtiva They will close from 12.30 to 14.30 for the ‘mascletaes’so it is recommended to use citizens to use those of Àngel Guimerà, Plaza de España or Alameda. Likewise, the area affected by the works of Alicante Street on the surface will be opened to the public to facilitate mobility.

Search exchangers

With the current situation in Metrovalencia the Trains of lines 1, 2 and 7 They begin and end their journey in Valencia Sud, where travelers can access the buses that link with the populations of Picanya and Paiporta. This service will be provided during failure nights.

The shuttle between Torrent and València will also have nightlife to link at the Safranar station with lines 1, 2 and 7 of MetroValencia.





The shuttle buses between Picassent and Valencia will prolong their service, while those who link with the populations of the Ribera region will circulate in their usual schedule. This stop is located on Giorgeta Avenue, 18 of València, to be able to link from there with the Jesus Station (lines 1, 2 and 7) of Metrovalencia.

Additional metrobús services

In parallel, additional services will also be implemented Metrobús to meet the demands associated with the activities of these failures of 2025. This increase in service already enabled last weekends will significantly increase the fallera week.

The ATMV will reinforce expeditions throughout the day, mainly the lines of the South Corridors (towards Albal), west (towards Torrent and Quart de Poblet), Northwest (towards Llíria and Paterna) and North (towards Port Saplaya, El Puig and Sagunt and the Port de Sagunt).

Thus, as of March 15 they will have More buses Circulating in the L160, L161, L164, L170 and L180 lines, the L112, L115, L140 and L145 lines will be added.





For the Night Of the L150, L153 and L161 lines, the start and end schedule will be like the one on a Friday and Saturday, but the frequencies will be increased in these lines.

Within the framework of this device, two specific points of information will be created, with face -to -face care, where the services provided for these days will be reported, and informative brochures will be offered. One of them will be at the North Station and another in the Plaza de España.

Also, the Minister also recalled that thisS The discounts and gratuity titles are still in force In the network: the temporary young fertilizer allows you to travel for free in Metrobús, MetroValencia and EMT to those under 31 years; The 50% reduction in all multiviaje titles for the rest of the users and the Title Recoverem València that allows free displacements to those affected by floods.