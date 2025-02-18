From its partial reopening in December after the Dana, Metrovalencia He has been operating with the frequency of a Saturday and reduced schedules. However, as of this Tuesday, the subway network of the Capital of the Community recover its usual schedules and frequenciesa change that arrives accompanied by the reactivation of the Valencia Sud exchanger, although with lines 1, 2 and 7 – the most affected by floods – still in the process of reconditioning.

Until now, the users of the municipalities of L’Horta Sud depended on the shuttle buses to access the city center, but with the reopening of the exchanger connections have been resumed of this region with the Metropolitan Area of ​​Valencia. Thus, the coaches that connected Paiporta and Picanya With the urban center they will no longer end their tour in Plaza de España, but in Valencia Sud, where users can access lines 1 (bétera), 2 (Llíria) and 7 (maritime) of Metro.

In the case of Torrentthe shuttle will reach the Safranar station, where travelers can also link their tour with these same lines of Metrovalencia. For its part, the buses of PicasentAlcàsser, the region of La Ribera Alta And the Cap i Casal will end their journey at the Jesús de Valencia station, where users will also have access to the L1, L2 and L7 of Metro.

Metrovalencia provisional map from February 18 – Metrovalencia





In addition, the extension and frequency improvement De MetroValencia will leave as great beneficiaries those users who go up or down in the stations farthest in the city, who have suffered greater waiting times since the worst Dana of the century.

From Railroads of the Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) they are confident in restoring normality in all lines “Before summer”especially in the most damaged sections of lines 1, 2 and 7. Until then, users of these journeys must remain attentive to possible changes in services.