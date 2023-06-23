Friday, June 23, 2023
Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez: stadium with the largest capacity in Colombia

June 23, 2023
Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez: stadium with the largest capacity in Colombia

Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium

This sports arena has 24 tickets.

Photo:

Image taken from the page of the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla

This sports arena has 24 tickets.

The Barranquilla stadium is also known as ‘the house of the National Team’.

He Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla It’s one of the most important sports centers in the country. It is generally known as the Estadio Metropolitano or the ‘house of the Selection’, since since its opening it has witnessed major sporting and cultural events.

Was inaugurated on May 11, 1986 and built mainly to be the headquarters of the 1986 America’s Cupsince then it became the home of the Colombian soccer team and has witnessed numerous local and international matches.

The Roberto Melendez of Barranquilla has a capacity to accommodate 46,000 viewers and is known for his great passionate atmosphere during the sporting events that take place there.

Another of the characteristics of Metropolitan State is that it has a athletic track surrounding the football field and in it dozens of athletic competitions have been held and in the same way, It is a training place for high performance athletes.

For its inauguration in 1986, the Colombian National Team faced the teams of Uruguay, Argentina and Denmark in 15 days.

Photo:

Image taken from the page of the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla

He Metropolitan Roberto Melendezbesides being a sports and cultural symbol, it is also for the barranquilla citizens, because it is cause of pride and sense of belonging among the locals, since it has contributed to the economic and tourist development of the region.

This is how you live a game of the Colombian National Team in the Metropolitan

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME

