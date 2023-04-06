The lawyer of the Viceroy of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, Nikita Chekman filed an appeal against the court’s decision to place him under house arrest on Thursday, April 6.

According to him, when making a decision, the court ignored the basic principles of criminal proceedings. Among them, the lawyer pointed to the competitiveness of the parties, the reasonableness of the terms, respect for the honor and dignity of the individual, as well as the presumption of innocence.

“In this regard, the defense side filed an appeal with the Kiev Court of Appeal in order to exercise the right to judicial protection. We hope that the court <...> will make a fair decision, ”he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Chekman stressed that the defense of the metropolitan considers the court decision illegal.

Earlier, on April 1, Metropolitan Pavel was charged with suspicion by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). He was charged with cooperation with Russia and inciting inter-religious hatred.

After that, the Shevchenko court in Kyiv began a hearing on the case, but the clergyman reported a decrease in blood sugar levels. In view of the poor health of the governor of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the court postponed the meeting on the issue of choosing a preventive measure to April 3. Despite this, later that day the Metropolitan was nevertheless taken to the courtroom again and the session continued.

The court placed him under house arrest for two months with an electronic bracelet in the Kyiv region, far from the monastery. The clergyman, in turn, called the court decision on his house arrest a political order.

The conflict between the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church developed after a warning was published on the website of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra on March 10, signed by acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra” Alexander Rudnik that the monks must leave the monastery before March 29. It was reported that the monks could stay in the Lavra on the condition of transferring to the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

After the last date when the clergy had to leave the monastery, April 2, it became known about the attempts of people in balaclavas to break into the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to preliminary data, the police prevented them from entering the territory. A day later, locked monks were found in one of the buildings of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, where the governors had previously lived. Who locked the believers is unknown.

Despite the wave of persecution by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), believers have been gathering near the Lavra for the eighth day, policemen are on duty at the church. Together with them, supporters of the opposing Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) are at the entrance to the territory of the temple.