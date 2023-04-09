Metropolitan Onuphry, head of the UOC, announced his renunciation of Russian citizenship earlier

The primate of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), Metropolitan Onufry of Kiev and All Ukraine, said that at the moment he has only Ukrainian citizenship, and previously refused Russian citizenship. This is reported on website churches.

“I would like to immediately declare that I do not consider myself a citizen of Russia … I do not have a Russian passport. I consider myself a citizen only of Ukraine,” Onufriy said in a statement.

As the metropolitan, who was born in the Chernivtsi region, said, in his youth he could not enter the Odessa Theological Seminary, so he went to the city of Sergiev Posad, where he graduated from the Moscow Theological Seminary, and then the Theological Academy. He spent 19 years in the Trinity-Sergius Lavra.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Onufry received a Ukrainian passport. At the same time, according to him, Russian citizenship was automatically continued, but he did not use it, it then “did not matter”, since there were good relations between Ukraine and Russia. However, he claims, after the deterioration of relations between Moscow and Kiev, he renounced Russian citizenship.

Earlier, the UOC denied that Metropolitan Onuphry of Kyiv and other bishops had Russian citizenship. They noted that Onufry has been a citizen of Ukraine since birth and has no other citizenship.

The Ukrainian National Reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra” ordered the representatives of the UOC to leave the territory of the monastery until March 29. The administration of the reserve announced the termination of the contract – the monks were forced to vacate the state-owned buildings. To this, the UOC replied that they were not going to fulfill the requirements and move from the Lavra, as well as to compromise with the authorities.