Dr. Joseph was suffering from age-related diseases, admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvala, Kerala.

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to him saying that he was the messiah of poor and neglected people

The head of the Mar Thoma Church, Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, has passed away. He was 89. Dr. Joseph was suffering from age related diseases. He was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvala, Kerala. Where he breathed his last at two and a half. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him, saying that he worked hard to improve the lives of poor and neglected people. His ideals will always be remembered.

PM Modi wrote, ‘Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan was an attractive personality who served humanity and worked hard to improve the lives of the poor and neglected. He was full of sympathy and humility. His noble ideals will always be remembered. may his soul rest in peace.’

PM Modi spoke on 90th birthday

PM Modi further wrote, ‘A few months ago, I had the honor of addressing him on his 90th birthday. With this, PM Modi has also shared the link of YouTube.

Mareman was the chief organizer of the convention

Dr. Joseph was appointed Suffragan Metropolitan in 1999. In 2007 he was appointed Metropolitan and took over the management of Mar Thoma Church for 13 years. He was also the chief convenor of the Mareman Convention. Joseph Mar Thoma was the successor to the Metropolitan Filippos Mar Chrysostum.

Born on 27 June 1931

JO Joseph was born on 27 June 1931. His real name was PT Joseph. In 1957 he became the pastor of the church. In 1975 he received the title of Joseph Mar Irenaeus.