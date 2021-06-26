The exclusion of Russians from the indigenous peoples of Russia is nonsense. This opinion was expressed on June 26 by the head of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations, Metropolitan Hilarion, commenting on the bill on national minorities, which was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Metropolitan Hilarion recalled the existence of Kievan Rus, where Kiev was the capital of the united Russian state.

“Then there was no Ukraine, then it was a single people. Then, gradually, over the centuries, that national self-identity of the Ukrainian people developed, which eventually led to the creation of the independent state of Ukraine. We do not dispute the right of the Ukrainian people to have their own state … but history cannot be rewritten, ”the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church said on the air of the channel “Russia 24”…

The steps taken by Ukraine, according to Metropolitan Hilarion, can have catastrophic consequences for the state. He also expressed the opinion that the law is directed against the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine.

On May 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill defining the rights of indigenous peoples in the country. He stressed that the adoption of the document had been postponed for several decades, but now the law is supposedly necessary.

According to the document, the indigenous people of Ukraine is an autochthonous ethnic community that has formed on the territory of the country and is the bearer of a distinctive language and culture. The peoples of Ukraine who formed on the territory of Crimea, namely the Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks, are also called indigenous.

On May 27, the deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, Vladimir Zharikhin, called the draft law on the list of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine “political balancing act”. The list included the residents of Crimea and the peoples who live there, despite the fact that on the peninsula “people have lived for centuries”, and Crimea itself belonged to Ukraine “for just over 50 years.”

On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev’s attempt to divide the inhabitants of Ukraine into indigenous peoples and non-indigenous peoples is comparable to the ideas of Nazi Germany. The Russian leader called the Ukrainian draft law on indigenous peoples absolutely unacceptable and inconsistent with international law.