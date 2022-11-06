Genoa – They have just ended with a turnout of 638 out of 835 eligible voters, the elections to renew the Council of the Metropolitan City of Genoa. The consultation, which took place today only, recorded a turnout rate of 76.40%.

The mayors and municipal councilors of the 67 municipalities of the Genoese area. The election mechanism, after the 2014 reform that weakened the Provinces, provides for weighted voting: the preference of each individual councilor has a numerical value depending on the population of the municipality in which he is elected, on the basis of five bands. A vote from a Genoa councilor, for example, is worth 1,097 points, compared to a councilor from a country with less than 3,000 residents who has a value of just 27 points.

To be elected, after the counting that will begin tomorrow morning in the Prefecture, there will be 18 metropolitan councilors. According to the voting mechanism, the center-right coalition that leads the Municipality of Genoa is favored: according to the first estimates made by the parties, the center-right could get 12 councilors while the center-left should be satisfied with 6 elected officials.