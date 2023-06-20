The long-awaited adaptation that Apple TV + would make of the science fiction film based on the 1926 novel, ‘Metropolis’, which follows in the footsteps of the heir to the ‘owner of the city’ in the face of the rebellion of the imprisoned workers, was “permanently cancelled”. Amid delayed filming, this would be the first blockbuster canceled due to the writers’ strike. “She’s been years in the making, she’s become one of the most high-profile victims of growing uncertainty in Hollywood fueled by labor unrest,” says Deadline.

Pre-production was taking place in Australia and it was a big-budget project, but studio representatives said they preferred to back off. “Elevated costs and uncertainty related to the ongoing strike led to this difficult decision.”

If the talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP)the Writers Guild of America (WGA) – who claim several points to improve working conditions, including participating in the profits from transmissions on the platforms – would have the support of the actors union, chaired by the actress Fran Drescher. The interpreters set a deadline of June 30 to also go on strike.

As for fiction, briana middleton she had been cast as the lead and Lindy Booth in the cast. “’Metropolis’ had been in limbo for the last 7 weeks; since production drafts of the scripts for the wide-ranging, special effects-heavy series had not been finished before the start of the writers’ strike on May 2, delaying the establishment of budgets and other elements key to pre-production,” Deadline reported.

In London, the writers of series like ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Doctor Who’ joined the protests. The President of the Writers Union of Great Britain, Lisa Holdsworth, warned that the ‘battle’ for rights is a global problem. “America’s fight is our fight. What’s coming over the hill with AI, reduced hours, money being given to writers, pressure being put on us in theaters, truncated schedules that mean we’re expected to do the same amount of I work half the time. It’s all about money, and it’s time there was an understanding that no one can do their job in this industry Until we’ve done our job. It starts with us. If the writers’ guild is unsuccessful in this battle, then it’s bad news for everyone.”

