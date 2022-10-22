The chats on Russiagate and the chat about who knew about the meeting at the Moscow Metropol

“Matteo Salvini, according to one of the suspects in the Milanese investigation into the so-called” Metropol affair “, knew about the meeting that took place in the Russian hotel”. The Fatto Quotidiano claims this today, revealing what happened that October 18, 2018 “when in the large hotel in the center of Moscow, the Northern League player Gianluca Savoini, accompanied by two Italian professionals, met three Russian trustees believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin”.

According to what Il Fatto writes, “the possibility that Salvini knew emerges from the investigation for international corruption launched in Milan three years ago”, in which Salvini himself underlines has never been investigated. And the same Fatto Quotidiano writes that “it was – it was clarified – statements that the Prosecutor considers as a side dish, not proven, so much so that the Milanese magistrates did not feel they had to enter Salvini in the register of suspects. The Northern League leader is indicated in a conversation with the initials MS, but the interlocutors, talk in the chats make many, also citing several names, including that of a politician whose identity is not revealed, but who in recent months would have been heard by the magistrates “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

