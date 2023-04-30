Neill Blomkampthe known director of films such as District 9, Elysium and Humandroid, said on Twitter that he would like to direct an eventual Metroid movie. His answer was a resounding “yes”, now we need to understand whether or not a similar project can see the light.

Naturally, the discussion started from the extraordinary success of Super Mario Bros. the film, which is expected to exceed a billion dollars this weekend and which opens up a whole series of interesting possibilities for Nintendo franchisesboth on the big and small screens.

Moreover, this would not be an unprecedented situation for Blomkamp, ​​who is directing the Gran Turismo film, presented with a teaser trailer at CES 2023, which will make its debut in cinemas on September 20th.

However, already several years ago the director was close to working on the film adaptation of an important video game, in that case Halo: Blomkamp made a short film that can be found online and which laid the foundations for that project, which unfortunately was not been accomplished.