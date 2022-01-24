During the development of Metroid Prime, the Retro Studios team had thought of putting in it, like playable easter egg, the whole Super Metroid, historical chapter of the series on SNES, but Nintendo objected to the choice and prevented from continuing with this particular bonus.

The background on the creation of Metroid Prime was revealed by David “Zoid” Kirsch, who was a senior engineer for the first and second installments of the trilogy at Retro Studios, before moving on to Valve and Blizzard.

Super Metroid, a screenshot of the classic

Kirsch said he had never played Super Metroid before, but started doing so when he was assigned to develop Metroid Prime, in order to learn more about the series.

He immediately fell in love with the game for Super Nintendo and finished it at least twice in a week, which prompted him to devise an easter egg within Metroid Prime that would allow Super Metroid to be played, but Nintendo did not accept the proposal. Officially, the position was justified by the impossibility of using a unapproved emulator to make the ROM work within the game for Gamecube, but we can also imagine how the company did not look kindly on such a “happy” distribution of one of its most popular classic titles.

However, the idea continued in another way, turning to the cheaper Metroid for NES, which was included in the game thanks to the official emulation of the 8-bit console that had already been developed for the Gamecube.