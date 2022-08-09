The report of the English electronic music group Autechre with the series Nintendo has been the subject of speculation ever since its two members, Rob Brown and Sean Booth, appeared in the credits of Metroid Prime of 2002.

Speaking as part of a recent Twitch AMA, Booth said he technically broke the NDA to confirm that Autechre was indeed vying for the Prime soundtrack, before Nintendo decided to use series composer Kenji Yamamoto instead.

“Well, now I can explain the reason for the credits in Metroid Prime“, he said. “Although technically I am violating an NDA by saying this, but basically we were asked to do the soundtrack from Retro Studios … We met with them in Austin. They were really excited and we were too, because it was Metroid … the best game ever. And then Nintendo discontinued it for some reason and wanted to choose someone else“.

The Metroid series is currently enjoying a small resurgence following the successful release of Metroid Dread last year.

Source: Eurogamer