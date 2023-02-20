A couple of weeks ago a new one was issued Nintendo direct with some interesting surprises for the followers of the brand, and one of the revelations that most liked was that of Metroid Prime Remastered. And while it meets the game at its best, some players have revealed that it retains an error that comes from the era of Game Cube.

It is worth noting that said bug makes the game unbeatable anymore, so users should pay attention to the items that all bosses drop. To be specific, it is Phazon Elite, who releases an artifact from the warrior in a peak part of the title. It is important to take it, because if it is not done and you leave the room, this object will disappear.

Something that is not so understandable is that the error has been left despite being a version that was reworked at certain points, and it is also strange that the developers did not remember its existence. Of course, it is important to know that in the future it can be corrected by means of a patch, but for now this bug must be taken into consideration.

Remember that Metroid Prime Remastered will be released next February 22 in physical format.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It’s a bit strange that Retro Studios haven’t checked this detail, but at least for these times it can be fixed. In Gamecube it will stay for posterity.