Metroid Prime Remastered is now available on Switch.

Dropping soon after today’s Nintendo Direct, it’s a remaster of the original Metroid Prime released on the GameCube.

On top of remastered visuals, the game will include dual stick controls for the first time.

Metroid Prime Remastered – Out now! (NintendoSwitch)

Widely revered, Metroid Prime is one of the GameCube’s best games and one of the best in the series.

Its appearance on Switch has been long-rumoured, so the immediate release today is a wonderful surprise.

The game is available digitally from today, with a physical version available from 3rd March in Europe (22nd February in America).