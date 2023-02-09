Something that was rumored for a long time is that Nintendo would relaunch the first game of Metroid Prime on Nintendo Switch and so it was. It’s nothing less than Metroid Prime Remastereda remastered version of the original GameCube game.

According to what was announced in the Nintendo Direct, this version will have support for two analog sticks using the Switch Joy-Con. The idea is to emulate as much as possible the original control scheme.

When will the game be available? Well today, February 8, through the Nintendo Switch eShop. However, availability varies from region to region.

That’s as part of the Nintendo Digital Store update that happens every Thursday on or around this day.

This game can be enjoyed both in portable mode and in front of the television, in addition to the tabletop mode. Likewise, it will have great support in various languages.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Among those confirmed are English, Spanish, French, Dutch, German, Italian, Japanese and Korean, as well as Simplified and Traditional Chinese. From what could be seen on the broadcast Metroid Prime Remastered It has a graphic renovation.

Especially in terms of elements such as lighting, textures, special effects and other details. Surely the first impressions of the players about this adaptation will not take long to appear.

The original Metroid Prime has been remastered for Nintendo Switch! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran & choose from new dual-stick controls, or more traditional ones.

Metroid Prime Remastered is out now on Nintendo eShop!https://t.co/2Bcpn6u4Ul pic.twitter.com/Z4GJQxawcd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

When is the physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered coming out?

While in the Nintendo Direct there was a mention that Metroid Prime Remastered It would come out on February 8, that only corresponds to the digital edition through the eShop. For physics we will have to wait longer; It will be available for sale on February 22.

So it will only have to wait a few days. As for the price of the game, it will be $39.99 dollars, just over $757 pesos at the current exchange rate. However, that is what it will cost in the United States.

Fountain: Nintendo.

It is necessary to wait and see how much it will cost for Mexico and other Latin American countries. There is always a discrepancy between the original price managed for the US and the one implemented in the other nations.

It is not the first time that Metroid Prime It comes out on a console after its appearance on the GameCube. It also came out as part of Metroid Prime Trilogy for Wii and on the Wii U eShop a few years ago.

