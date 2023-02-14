Some ex-Retro Studios developers have complained about the lack of inclusion in the credits Of Metroid Prime Remastered of the development team of Metroid Prime for Gamecube and Wii, although their work has been widely reused.

The developer was the first to raise the issue Zoid Kirsch, who wrote on Twitter: “While many did an outstanding job with the remaster, I was disappointed that Metroid Prime Remaster doesn’t include the original game credits. I’ve worked with so many amazing people and everyone’s names on it. they should be included in the remaster, not wrapped up in a single entry.” In the post is attached the image of the way in which the original authors have been credited, i.e. with a quick writing that says: “Based on the work Metroid Prime (original versions for Gamecube and Wii)”

Kirsch was joined by other developers, such as the lead engineer Jack Matthewswho echoed his ex-colleague’s post and called it shameful: “This is a joke. Not just for my name in the credits (I assume most of my code has been replaced), but for people whose code and work remained largely unchanged, such as Mark HH, Steve McCrea, all art work and game design. Shameful.”

However, some of the developers of the Remastered are also complaining about the credits, such as the artist @alpacaash, who has been included in the special thanks. According to her, all the people included under that heading are those who left the company before the credits were created.

@alpacaash: “Companies need to stop this shit. It’s crap. Credit the people who worked on the games. They helped make them and you’ll make millions of dollars. It’s the least you can do.” The woman then underlined that an artist who worked on Metroid Prime Remastered is completely missing from the credits.

It is right to remember in these cases that being accredited for the work done is not only a matter of personal satisfaction, but also of a curriculum, which in this way becomes demonstrable.