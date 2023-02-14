Digital Foundry he analysed Metroid Prime Remastered returning a very positive evaluation for the game on Nintendo Switch, defined as “a sublime reworking of a granite classic” in the new video analysis.

Presented and surprisingly launched during the recent Nintendo Direct last week, Metroid Prime Remastered soon conquered everyone: not only because it starts from a game that is a masterpiece in itself, but also because the adaptation work done is truly remarkable and it makes it even more enjoyable on the Nintendo Switch.

More than a remaster, as had also been reported by other video analyses, it seems to be a real one remake, from a graphic and technical point of viewand Digital Foundry also insists on this judgment.

The base is the historical one of Retro Studios, but everything has been rebuilt using new techniques and improving the visual quality while respecting the original design.

In particular, the column focuses on the use of the new lighting system, with pre-calculated lights but very convincing as regards the scenarios, new materials redesigned also to better associate with the lighting system and completely reconstructed models with more details.

Among the new features also the reflections on water and fluids and other post-production effects that further enrich the general quality of the graphics. While camera handling and animations have generally remained the same as the original, everything feels smoother, with less swaying motion for weapons.

As for the resolution, was measured at 900p with the console in the Dock and attached to the TV and 600p with the console in the portable version, both appear to be non-dynamic. As for the frame-rate, it remains firmly anchored at 60fps.

Digital Foundry didn’t detect any specific anti-aliasing, but the game still doesn’t seem to suffer from aliasing, and loading times are virtually zero.