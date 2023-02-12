Apparently Metroid Prime Remastered was classified in July of 2021and many are wondering if the game was long time ready: There is a possibility that Nintendo simply wanted to wait for the right time to launch.

As we know, the choice fell on a sensational shadow drop during the last Nintendo Direct and it seems that this strategy worked great, given the enthusiasm that remaster managed to arouse among the fans of the series.

In fact, the rumors about the fact that the Metroid Prime remaster was ready as early as 2021 have been circulating for a couple of years: the timing is certainly compatible with the hypothesis of a project that Nintendo created and then “set aside” to be able to pull out as needed.

Moreover, there are rumors according to which such a thing would also have occurred with Fire Emblem Engagewhose classification at the USK is dated August 2021, although the official launch on Nintendo Switch only took place in January 2023.