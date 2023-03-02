Nintendo reminds us that from tomorrow, March 3, it will be available in stores and on My Nintendo Store the physical edition of Metroid Prime Remasterednew version for Nintendo Switch of the beloved title originally released on GameCubes, which spawned a memorable trilogy for fans of the bounty hunter Samus Aran.

More details on the title are available below.

INTERGALACTIC BOUNTY HUNTER RETURNS: METROID PRIME REMASTERED: VIDEO GAMES’ ULTIMATE HEROINE RETURNS



Samus Aran dons the Power Suit again and prepares to protect Tallon IV in a completely new guise.

The classic first-person adventure of the most famous bounty hunter in space lands on March 3 on Nintendo Switch also in a card version.

Continue the mission to defeat the extraterrestrial menaces of the most iconic and enduring female protagonist of video games ever.

Milan, 2 March 2023 – Metroid Prime is back, now in physical form too! The first-person mission on Tallon IV by Samus Aranwhich saw the light on GameCube is reborn on Nintendo Switch in a completely improved form. Metroid Prime Remastered marks the reappearance of a very important icon of the gaming world: first appeared in 1986 with Metroids on Nintendo Entertainment System , the intergalactic bounty hunter Samus was in fact one of the first female characters to appear on the small screen. Not least, she was the protagonist of one of the most surprising game endings in videogame history: Samus, in fact, revealed herself only in the final part of the first chapter of this saga, immediately presenting herself as a fighter who had nothing to envy to the his valiant fellow heroes. Although it has been over thirty years, the time has come once again to don the iconic Power Suit to fight the space pirates and maintain interplanetary balance.

The planet Tallon IV still needs help! An alien location as fascinating as it is hostile awaits to be explored in all its renewed beauty and with its intriguing labyrinths and dangers. Snow-capped peaks, lakes of fire, ancient ruins and dense forests are just some of the landscapes that it will be possible to explore to unravel the mysteries and history of a place threatened by a toxic substance produced by ruthless scientific experiments. To get the better of it and survive adversity, you will need to exploit the resources of the territory and expand your arsenal, obtaining essential upgrades to reach unexplored areas and overcome extraterrestrial dangers, including the Metroids who will try to suck up the hunter’s energies. The Arm Cannonthe Morphospherethe rays and the goggles return to the action to relive the first 3D adventure by Samus, improved not only in the look and sound, but also in the controls. The classic game mode that wrote the story on the GameCube is proposed again with a double stick control scheme that can be completely replaced with the original mechanics, combined or, for the more traditionalists, ignored.

A few days after the party that celebrates women, the virtual female icon who has inspired generations of gamers (and not only) is back on Nintendo Switch with aphysical edition which will surely find its special place in the libraries of all fans. After the great acclaim obtained by the digital version, from 3 March Metroid Prime Remastered will be available for purchase at My Nintendo Store and in stores, playing on the go with even more gusto and enjoying a varied, complete and content-rich gaming experience.