Nintendo has announced that the physical edition of Metroid Prime Remastered for Switch will be available from March 3, the reinterpretation of Samus Aran’s first 3D mission released on GameCube. Samus Aran’s first-person mission on Tallon IV, which saw the light in 2002, is reborn on the Nintendo Switch in an improved guise. Metroid Prime Remastered marks the reappearance of an icon of the gaming world: first appearing in 1986 with Metroid on the Nintendo Entertainment System, the intergalactic bounty hunter Samus was in fact one of the first female characters to appear on the small screen. Not least, she was the protagonist of one of the most surprising game endings in videogame history: Samus, in fact, revealed herself only in the final part of the first chapter of this saga, immediately presenting herself as a fighter who had nothing to envy to the his valiant fellow heroes. The title arrives in a remastered version on Switch to while away the wait in view of Metroid Prime 4, which was first announced in 2017, just a few months after the birth of Switch.