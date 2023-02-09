Metroid Prime Remastered is the protagonist of a video Of gameplay published by IGN which includes the first seventeen minutes of the countryside of the game, launched on Nintendo Switch last night as a surprise, with an announcement during the Direct.

As you may have seen, the first comparisons show great improvements over the original for GameCubea sign of a careful and passionate remastering work, which apparently left nothing to chance.

The sequences captured in this case see Samus reaching a space station and facing several enemies before abandoning it, boarding her ship and heading to the surface of Tallon IV, where a new phase of the adventure takes place.

“Strap on your suit again and make your way through the twisting interconnected environments of an alien planet as fascinating as it is dangerous,” reads the Nintendo website. “Use various abilities, such as the classic Morphosphere and the Hook Ray, to reach the most hidden areas and continue your adventure.”

“With revamped audio and graphics, unlockable artwork, and new control options, Samus’ first 3D adventure reaches new heights. Use the new dual-stick control scheme, aim with movement controls, switch to the classic control scheme or choose something in between: how you play is up to you.”

“Traverse a variety of biomes as you try to uncover the Space Pirates’ sinister experiments and gather information about the toxic substance that has ravaged the planet. From the frozen silence of Phendrana to the magma geysers of the Magmoor Caves, this planet will surprise you time and time again with its landscapes and labyrinths, as fascinating as they are hostile.”