Based on reports from the usual Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, it seems that the launch of Metroid Prime Remastered has placed at fourth place regarding the history of the series in the United Kingdomlimited to physical market.

It is a quite positive data, if you think about the conditions in which it took place and the characteristics of the game. Meanwhile, it is a remaster and not an original chapter, although the operation has finally brought such a masterpiece to a widely used platform such as Nintendo Switch.

However, what may have held back sales of physical Metroid Prime Remastered is the fact that it was launched almost a month before in digital versiontherefore most of the enthusiasts and interested in the title have probably made the purchase in this format, without waiting weeks for the cartridge version.

To this we must also add the fact that, at least initially, the quantity of available copies of the game seemed rather limited, as demonstrated by the resales at inflated prices by private resellers, as often happens for items with low availability.

Putting all these elements together, it’s easy to see how Metroid’s fourth-place launch in history is a good result for Metroid Prime Remastered, which has never been one of Nintendo’s best-selling series. However, we are dealing with a very high quality game, as also reported in our Metroid Prime Remastered review.