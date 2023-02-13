Through Amazon Italy you can do the Metroid Prime Remasterd pre-order for Nintendo Switch. The price of the game is €39.99 and the release date is March 3, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

As always we talk about one reservation at guaranteed minimum price. This means that if there is a discount on the product before it is released, this price will automatically be applied to your order without you having to do anything. Payment takes place shortly before shipping. The pre-order is completely free and can be canceled at any time.

Metroid Prime Remastered is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game. This adventure puts us in the shoes of Samus Aran in the remastering of her first 3D adventure. This release includes new control options, revamped audio and graphics, and unlockable artwork.

