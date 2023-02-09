During the Nintendo Direct on February 8, a remaster of Metroid Prime for Switch. This title that originally came to the Gamecube was created by Retro Studios. Now thanks to the credits of its renewed version we know that they returned to it.

Some fans have already finished the renewed adventure of Samus. Once they got to the credits they saw that Retro Studios was responsible for breathing new life into it, but they had some help. Among the companies named are Iron Galaxy Studios, Airship Images Limited, Atomhawk Design and Liquid Development, to name a few.

Of all of them, the one that stands out the most is Iron Galaxy Studios. This is because this company worked on the Switch ports of skyrim, Diablo III and Overwatch. So surely your help was required to adapt the gameplay of the title to the possibilities of the hybrid console.

We recommend you: Stupid and sensual Samus: Nintendo rejected the first voice of the heroine for being too sexy

It should be noted that several members of Retro Studios who worked on the remaster of Metroid Prime they were new. According to reports, they were specifically hired to work on this relaunch, since the rest is busy working with the fourth part of this saga.

What awaits Metroid Prime?

Fans of the saga are still waiting for Metroid Prime 4. Although it was announced around the same time as the Nintendo Switch, there are still no signs of its arrival. Last we heard, its development had started from scratch in 2019, with Retro Studios once again taking the reins.

Source: Nintendo

In the wake of the release of this remaster, some fans are hoping that the remaining parts of the trilogy will receive the same treatment. However, there is still nothing confirmed by Nintendo. Would you like Echoes and Corruption to also have their remastering?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.