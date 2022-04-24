Shigeru Miyamoto he would have been completely uninterested in a possible cancellation from Metroid Primeaccording to what was told by John Whitmore, a former developer of Retro Studios in the last episode of DidYouKnowGaming?

The video recalls the troubled development of the title, that is, the difficulties that Nintendo had to make it happen. It was in the moment of greatest difficulty that Mario’s company turned to Retro to save the game and get it back on track.

According to Whitmore, however, the master Shigeru Miyamoto was not interested in the fate of the game, that is, he did not care about a possible cancellation. According to Whitmore, the reason is that Metroid is not a franchise he created.

Fortunately, history tells us that Metroid Prime was eventually successfully completed and hit the market, becoming one of the first person shooter for the most acclaimed consoles of its generation.

It should also be said that despite what was reported, Miyamoto was a key figure for Metroid Prime. It seems that the adoption of the first person and the control scheme adopted in the final version is due to him.