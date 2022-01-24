Despite what we missed out on, this decision ended with the original Metroid being added to the GameCube game.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 24, 2022, 23:32 4 comments

David Kirsch, a developer of Samus’ first 3D adventure, Metroid Prime, revealed that the Nintendo GameCube exclusive originally came included with Super Metroid, title of the saga that debuted on Super Nintendo. However, at the request of Nintendo itself, the SNES game had to be removed from the final product.

Nintendo did not approve of Kirsch’s emulation methodsKirsch shared this and other details about the development of Metroid Prime, in a recent interview. The idea of ​​including Super Metroid in the GameCube title was born from it motivation by Kirsch, who played the SNES title for the first time at the start of development on Prime.

The former developer admitted to not playing the acclaimed SNES title until he became involved with Prime, but since then, he has been fascinated with the franchise. Kirsch finished Super Metroid in just 3 days, and subsequently started playing it again. He liked the game so much that he immediately set out to incorporate it into Metroid Prime, and although he succeeded, Nintendo did not approve his emulation methods, asking Kirsch to remove the title.

It was not all bad news, however, because although Super Metroid did not see the light of day, Kirsch’s work was what allowed that the original Metroid was inside Metroid Prime. This, however, resulted in long hours for the former Retro Studios developer, who decided Leave his position while the studio worked on Metroid Prime 3.

The fourth installment of the franchise, although confirmed, continues no news for a long time. During E3 2021, we had a brief mention of the project, but since the brief teaser released in 2017, we continue to wait for some glimpse of Samus’ next adventure.

More about: Metroid Prime, Retro Studios, Super Metroid and Nintendo.