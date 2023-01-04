For months there has been talk Nintendo is preparing a new version of the first Metroid Prime, same that would serve as a kind of remake to make way for the next important step in the series. However, the rumors have died down several times, but now everything has risen once again and it may finally be officially revealed.

A moderator of GamingLeaksAndRumours posted that a “verified” leaker sent them a direct message: “Do you think everyone is primed and ready?” The user of Reddit, spheromanceradded that this same person revealed before Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before it was officially announced, so it could be something true.

the middle of insiders Gaming speculates that a Nintendo Direct it could be just around the corner, especially considering that a new model was also leaked OLED switch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But for now Nintendo He has not given official information, although it is possible that soon we will know much more.

It is worth mentioning that the information should be taken with all possible caution, since in the end it could be that nothing is said about the return of the heroine from space. It could be news of both the long-awaited remake or the fourth part of the franchise, but everything remains diffuse until a new event of Nintendo is carried out.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: If all this turns out to be true, we may see it during the month of February, as we remember that Nintendo carries out directs during three specific months of the year: February, June and September. So it could be the case that they finally release the long-awaited remaster, something that I would really like to see soon.