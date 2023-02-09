In the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo presented Metroid Prime Remastered for Nintendo Switch, an HD remastered version of Metroid Prime for Nintendo GameCube. The downloadable version of Metroid Prime Remastered will be available on Nintendo eShop shortly after the presentation ends, while the physical version will hit shops on March 3rd. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was also among the protagonists of the Nintendo Direct. The gameplay images of Link’s new adventure presented the islands floating above Hyrule, new weapons and vehicles. In addition to the standard version, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition will also be available at launch, which includes the physical version of the game, an artbook with artwork and concept art, a SteelBook case, a metal poster, and a set of four pins. A new Link amiibo from this game will also be available separately, allowing you to unlock weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for paragliding. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12th.