Nintendo Switch is practically at the end of its life, and that means that there are already users who are wondering about one of the games revealed in its first year of release, we are referring to neither more nor less than Metroid Prime 4. Game that has not given any signs of existence since its logo was shown and it was commented on its development restart after a couple of years of being announced.

Despite this, there are industry insiders who have already mentioned some details of it, that is Nick Baker, who assures his sources are reliable, and that they have let him know that the game will have massive areas to explore. However, it would be something in the style of the predecessor delivery, with its respective limitations, automatically ruling out the possibility of an open world.

Here is what is mentioned:

In addition to the game looking “visually amazing,” the source also claims that Metroid Prime 4 will also feature “large, massive” areas. Baker says that while he doesn’t think the game will be open world, it will have significantly larger areas than previous titles in the series. According to Baker, the person who saw the game in action apparently said that the size of the environments reminded them of the “big and open” environments of Halo Infinite, even though Halo Infinite really was an open world, of course.

For now, not much is known about the fate of Metroid Prime 4since the interest of Nintendo in order to disseminate it. This could be because they are directly preparing it for the next generation. And many might prefer that it have this graphics boost before going out on switches with some limitations.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: Many of us are eager to know more about this saga, since during the entire life of the current Nintendo console we have not known anything. Hopefully all this waiting is worth it in the end.