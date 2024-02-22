Jeff Grubba well-known journalist and leaker, has revealed that the possibility that Metroid Prime 4 will arrive in 2024. Why does he think this way? The source who revealed this information to him had also spoken about Epic Mickey Rebrushed, which was actually announced at Nintendo Direct. It is therefore possible that he is right about Metroid Prime 4 too.

You can find Jeff Grubb's comment at minute 12:00 of the video below. This is the Giant Bomb live broadcast dedicated to the Nintendo Direct on February 21, 2024.

In that video, Grubb says: “I have to say that the confirmation of this news gives me more confidence that we will get Metroid Prime 4 this year. I got the rumor (about Epic Mickey Rebrushed) from the same source.”