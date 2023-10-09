One of the games that is already considered a myth is none other than Metroid Prime 4, which was announced for the first time in the E3 of 2017 and since that moment only problems with it have been reported. Well, just a couple of years later, the restart of development by Retro Studios, and to date we have had no updates, that is, no communications.

Despite all these discouraging issues, it seems that there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel with the rumored arrival of Switch 2 in the coming months, to that adds a clue that may indicate the year in which the game will finally be released. This was by date placeholder in which the maximum launch date is set for the October 31, 2024although it may only be something provisional.

Metroid Prime 4 now has a placeholder date for Dec 31, 2024 on Amazon. Surely it’s coming out in the next year…right? https://t.co/zVzr1jEVwo — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 7, 2023

Something that is worth emphasizing is that this type of thing has already happened in previous years with this same game, so it would only have moved to indicate that the development of the video game will follow the indicated path. Until now, many fans think that we could first see another game from the main franchise in 2D before, since it seems they are waiting for the next console. Nintendo.

Also, there may be an unannounced plan to release the first three games of Prime to prepare the landing strip, and we already saw that a few months ago when the remaster of the original title was present in switch. So, it will be a matter of waiting to see if in the end we will see the long-awaited fourth installment that fans are dying to play.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Although it’s already a joke, I think that now we will see Metroid Prime 4 as that AAA from Nintendo in 2024, including the one with which the new console will be released. Obviously, they are not going to leave the first Switch aside, so it could be a simultaneous launch.