The source is PapeGenos, who shared details through Discord and which reached Reddit. According to this anonymous person, the development of this video game by Retro Studios is finally finished.

At least for a while and the delay in its release has to do with its cinemas. PapaGenos states that the scene cuts of Metroid Prime 4 are 'really bad'. At least that's how they were a few months ago and it is the reason for the delay of this title.

Likewise, he states that Samus Aran's next adventure will be for Nintendo Switch, which has been established for years, and that its development is not focused on its successor.

But PapaGenos admits he could be wrong since he last heard about the development of Metroid Prime 4. Some players trust what this insider says.

However, there are others who remember a series of mistakes he made when he spoke about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before it came out.

That's why they say it's best not to trust what he says. There are also those who distrust the detail of the kinematics.

They can't believe that Nintendo would delay a video game like Metroid Prime 4 just for the scene cuts. The company is much better known for focusing on polishing the gameplay of its titles, not its cinemas.

Although the development is by Retro Studios, this studio has been an integral part of Nintendo for many years.

Let's see if by chance information appears about this video game next year because at this point it doesn't seem possible.

