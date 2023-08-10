One of the most loved Nintendo productions ever is about to reach the fourth chapter: let’s talk about Metroid Prime 4 title that will have the task of astounding fans and making the new generations aware of a world as rich as it is complex. Although it is not easy to get information about the plot of the game, as all the collaborators of Nintendo maintain a high degree of secrecy about the project, something has come out.

According to the statements of Nick Baker, co-founder of XboxErathe game would feature large maps and the possibility of deep exploration for the player but there is no mention of an open world in the literal sense of the term.

In addition to the “visually stunning” aspect of the game, the source claims that Metroid Prime 4 will feature “large and massive” areas. Baker says that while he doesn’t believe the game will be open world, will have significantly larger areas than previous titles in the series. The person who saw the game in action and then confronted Baker, apparently said that the size of the environments reminded him of Halo Infinite although not with the same emphasis.

That’s what the podcast excerpted, although it’s not clear where this first-hand information came from Baker appears to have sourced from a reliable sourceso we invite you to take them with due precautions.