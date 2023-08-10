Nick Baker of XboxEra has collected some rumors related to the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 disappeared from the radar after the announcement of the restart of the development, which speak of a game with very big maps but not open world . Naturally, it is fair to specify that we are talking about unofficial information, which must be taken with all the necessary springs, in the absence of official news from Nintendo.

The new information

Metroid Prime 4 is just a logo for now

The development reboot of Metroid Prime 4 now dates back four and a half years. The game was picked up by Retro Studios, but has not appeared publicly again in any form. Considering that increasingly insistent rumors want the arrival of a new Nintendo console for the second half of 2024, many believe that the new Metroid may have become a launch title for the latter, even if it cannot be excluded that it will also be released on Nintendo Switch, also considering how long the generational transitions have become.

Speculations aside, the information collected by Baker on Metroid 4, from a source who claims to have seen the game firsthand, speak of a “visually incredible” title and “very large areas”, larger than those of the previous chapters, which to deep throat reminded some scenarios of Halo Infinite (which is open world by itself).

For the rest, we remind you that fans of the Metroid series have still had a lot of satisfaction in recent years, between the excellent Metroid Dread and the excellent Metroid Prime Remastered.