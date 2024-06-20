On March 3, 2017 arrivedThe Nintendo Switch hit the market, a console that has defined an entire generation in this industry. Now, 2025, eight years after its launch, will be the last period where this platform receives games, and The community has already selected the title with which they will bid farewell to this beloved piece of hardware.and it is about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Shortly after the revelation that Samus’s new adventure will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in 2025, The user known as Mlickles on Twitter shared the following message, which inspired the entire community:

“The 8-year-old Nintendo Switch will run Prime 4 as if it were their final mission.”

8 year old nintendo switches are going to be running prime 4 like it’s their final mission — Mlick (@Mlickles) June 18, 2024

Mlickles unknowingly started a meme, since the community has made it clear that the last game they will enjoy on the Switch will be Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and they will do it as if it were the last mission of a soldier who has seen too many wars. This is something that fans made clear on social networks:

“Looking at my Nintendo Switch after beating Metroid Prime 4.”

Looking at my Nintendo Switch after beating Metroid Prime 4. https://t.co/Pb1RL8NbMb pic.twitter.com/LPYXk6fEJa — ArbiterSkyward (@ArbiterSkyward) June 18, 2024

“Launch Switches will hear this as the last sections load:”

Launch Switches gonna be hearing this as those last sections load up: https://t.co/MyU3P9DpSo pic.twitter.com/0ajxTEQC2h — MoD (@Master_Of__Dark) June 18, 2024

“A small bug inside an 8-year-old Switch playing Prime 4.”

A small bug waltzing inside an 8 Year Old Switch playing Prime 4 pic.twitter.com/e7pB5HyGsK — Dunno (@ZetaDunno) June 18, 2024

“Goodbye to my Nintendo Switch after beating Metroid Prime 4.”

Goodbye to my Nintendo Switch after beating Metroid Prime 4. pic.twitter.com/OJtaIiIzGD — Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) June 18, 2024

While it’s not something to see a console receive one last big exclusive before jumping to the next generation, as we saw with The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima with the PlayStation 4 in 2020, the fact that Metroid Prime 4 It was announced in 2017, the same year that the Switch arrived on the market, has made this title the perfect way to close this chapter in Nintendo’s history.

While we don’t know the exact release date, we know that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will arrive on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025, and the possibility that it will also be available on the next Big N console is not ruled out. On related topics, here you can see the first official look at this installment. Likewise, does the revelation of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Was it running on Switch?

Author’s Note:

It’s poetic that the Switch’s latest first-party game is one of the first to be announced for the console. Not only has this created hype, but now there is a possibility that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond becomes the most successful installment of the series.

Via: Twitter