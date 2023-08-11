













The information comes from leaker Nick Baker. According to his sources Metroid Prime 4 Not only is it still in development, it also has incredible graphics. It will also have large areas to explore, but it will not be an open world game. In fact, the leaker assured that they compared his exploration with that of Halo Infinite.

The Nintendo Switch has already shown its capabilities to create large worlds with Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. So it is possible that this information is correct, while also explaining why it has been so long in development. If it turns out to be true, let’s hope Nintendo offers us a look very soon.

That was all the information the leaker shared. Although it surely moved many, it must be taken into account that it is not official information. So you have to take it for what it is and wait for Nintendo to release some kind of official information.

What do we know about Metroid Prime 4?

Metroid Prime 4 it was officially announced since 2017. DAfter that there was a lot of silence from Nintendo until 2019, when they shared somewhat bittersweet news. That year they announced that its development was restarted, but this time it would be in the hands of Retro Studios. They were responsible for the original trilogy.

Source: Nintendo

Since then Nintendo has kept its fans waiting for any new information. For this reason, rumors about the next adventure of Samus Aran proliferate. Hopefully we know more about her before the supposed arrival of the successor to the Switch.

